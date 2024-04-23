Welcome Brody Hultman

Posted on by John Lawless

Gary Hultman, reso-guitarist with Blue Highway, and his wife, Ashley Nale Hultman, banjo player with Loose Strings, are celebrating the birth of their first child.

Brody William Hultman was born on April 15 at 9:53 p.m. at Twin County Regional Healthcare in Galax, VA. He weighed in at 8 lbs, 6 oz, stretching out to 21”.

Mom and son are doing well, and Ashley tells us that, “We are over the moon in love!” with their baby boy.

Many congratulations to Ashley and Gary, and a huge Bluegrass Today welcome to little Brody!

Brody William Hultman, born April 15, 2024

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today