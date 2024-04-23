Welcome Brody Hultman

Gary Hultman, reso-guitarist with Blue Highway, and his wife, Ashley Nale Hultman, banjo player with Loose Strings, are celebrating the birth of their first child.

Brody William Hultman was born on April 15 at 9:53 p.m. at Twin County Regional Healthcare in Galax, VA. He weighed in at 8 lbs, 6 oz, stretching out to 21”.

Mom and son are doing well, and Ashley tells us that, “We are over the moon in love!” with their baby boy.

Many congratulations to Ashley and Gary, and a huge Bluegrass Today welcome to little Brody!