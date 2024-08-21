Welcome Boyd Spencer!

Cole Spencer, bass player with the King James Boys, and his wife, Jada, are celebrating the birth of their second child.

Boyd Coleman Spencer was born at home on Saturday, August 17, at 2:20 pm. He made his appearance at 7 lbs, 13 oz, stretching out to 19.5”.

Mom and baby are both doing well, and grandpa Randy Spencer, who plays guitar and sings lead with the Boys, is titled pink to have another grand baby. Cole says that Papaw Randy is already shopping for fiddles for when Boyd joins the band.

Boyd joins big sister Audria, age two, in the growing Spencer family.

Many congratulations to Jada and Cole, and a giant Bluegrass Today welcome to little Boyd Spencer!