Welcome Aiden Miller!

Another bluegrass baby!

Congratulations to Adam Miller, mandolinist with Lonesome River Band, and his wife, Bailey, on the birth of their first child.

James Aiden Bailey was born on August 24 at 8:33 p.m., weighing in at 7 lbs, 12 oz, and stretching out to 20 inches. Mom and baby are doing well, and Adam says that he hopes to bring them home later today.

The happy parents plan to call him Aiden.

Many congratulations to the growing Miller family, and a giant Bluegrass Today welcome to little Aiden!