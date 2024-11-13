With his influential guitar playing and producer’s touch on an uncountable number of classic country recordings, Chet Atkins without question holds an important place in the history of American music. Though he passed two decades ago, Atkins’ influence on musicians continues to reach far and wide. Carl Jackson, who has produced tribute albums to the Louvin Brothers and Gram Parsons among others, felt it was time for a proper salute to the man referred to as Mr. Guitar. We Still Can’t Say Goodbye: A Musicians’ Tribute to Chet Atkins does exactly that, with a myriad of instrumentalists and vocalists putting their stamp on some of Atkins’ most distinctive material.

The album opens appropriately with Mr. Guitar. First recorded by Atkins in April 1955, this rendition featuring Tommy Emmanuel and Michael Cleveland is a wonderful piece that allows both of these master musicians to complement each other and add their individual stamp. Along with Emmanuel and Cleveland, this track also includes Tony Creasman on drums and percussion and Kevin Grantt on bass. Both of these players make up part of the core cast of backing musicians.

So Sad (To Watch Love Go Bad) was written by Don Everly and recorded by the Everly Brothers in 1960. Featuring Vince Gill and Bradley Walker on vocals, this is the perfect song for these gentlemen to sing together. Add to that some powerful guitar work from Eric Clapton, steel guitar from Mike Johnson, and smooth harmony vocals from Jackson. It’s a truly memorable track.

Yakety Axe was one of Chet’s signature pieces. Here it’s played by Ricky Skaggs, who does a masterful job rendering it on the acoustic guitar. Charlie McCoy adds harmonica to this track as well, which is appropriate considering what he provided to so many hallmark country recordings of the 1960s and beyond. Catherine Marx also appears here playing piano as she does on several other songs.

Sleepwalk recorded by Atkins in 1960 is performed here as a dobro and guitar duet by Jerry Douglas and Bryan Sutton. With just Dennis Crouch providing bass alongside Douglas and Sutton, this minimalist instrumentation allows the listener to fully soak in the beautiful elements of this tune.

How’s The World Treating You, performed by James Taylor and Alison Krauss, is a track that was previously released on Livin’, Lovin’ Losin: Songs of the Louvin Brothers in 2003. Though some may find this reissue unnecessary, its inclusion here is well merited. Not only do Krauss and Taylor deliver an enthralling vocal performance, but Carl Jackson provides some excellent guitar playing as well.

All I Ever Need Is You was recorded by Atkins along with Jerry Reed in 1972. Here it’s performed by Sierra Hull, who brings a true sense of energy to this track. While most are familiar with Hull as a mandolinist, this track displays her excellent sensibilities on the guitar.

The title track, I Still Can’t Say Goodbye, is performed by Vince Gill. Delivering an emotional performance, this piece encapsulates the importance that Chet holds for so many, and the mission of Carl Jackson with this project. This song also includes a beautiful string section consisting of David Davidson and David Angell on violins, Kristin Wilkinson on viola, and Carole Rabinowitz on cello.

This project concludes with a rendition of the instrumental chestnut, Freight Train. Featuring virtually every guitarist that performed on this recording, this track does a wonderful job highlighting each player and their stylistic approach on the instrument.

We Still Can’t Say Goodbye is an enthralling release. As Carl Jackson says in the album’s liner notes, “Chester B. Atkins was a hero and inspiration to every one of us ‘pickers’ across all genres.” That influence comes through loud and clear on every note that’s played and sung on this recording. It’s one that Chet himself would be proud of.