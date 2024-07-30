WDVX Summer Sessions move to new sites

ORNL Federal Credit Union and WDVX Radio are again sponsoring Summer Sessions concerts in east Tennessee, but at new locations this year. Shows will be held at Yee-Haw Brewing in Knoxville, and at the Museum of Appalachia in Clinton.

For the past five years, these free concerts were sited at A.K. Bissell Park in Oak Ridge, but ongoing construction in the park has necessitated the move.

Three of these monthly shows have already occurred: Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys in May, John Miller and Larry Keel in June, and The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys with Alex Leach and Wyatt Ellis earlier this month.

Still to come in ’24 are:

August 14 – Martha Spencer’s Wonderland Country Band and Five Mile Mountain Road at YeeHaw Brewery

August 24 – Shawn Camp and Wood Box Heroes at YeeHaw Brewery

September 11 – Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters and Sam Quinn’s Cartwright Brothers at the Museum of Appalachia

Attendees are invited to bring their lawn chairs, but no coolers, tents, or non-service animals are allowed. Parking is also free, and food and beverage vendors will be on site.

Full details can be found online.