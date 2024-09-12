Watermelon Pickers’ Fest in Berryville, VA

Gibson Davis, Wyatt Ellis, Red Henry, and Christoper Henry at Watermelon Pickers’ – photo © Kevin Slick

The Watermelon Pickers’ Fest took place in Berryville, VA this past weekend (September 6-7) and featured an excellent variety of bluegrass, old time, and Americana artists, both old and new.

Nowhere was the tradition of the music passing along to a new generation more evident than during Wyatt Ellis’ set on Saturday. Guests included Red Henry, Marshall Wilborn, David McLaughlin, and Peter Rowan.

Also on hand was John McCuen and the Circle Band reminding many in the audience of the album that introduced us to bluegrass and old time Americana.