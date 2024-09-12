Watermelon Pickers’ Fest in Berryville, VA

Posted on by Kevin Slick

Gibson Davis, Wyatt Ellis, Red Henry, and Christoper Henry at Watermelon Pickers’ – photo © Kevin Slick

The Watermelon Pickers’ Fest took place in Berryville, VA this past weekend (September 6-7) and featured an excellent variety of bluegrass, old time, and Americana artists, both old and new.

Nowhere was the tradition of the music passing along to a new generation more evident than during Wyatt Ellis’ set on Saturday. Guests included Red Henry, Marshall Wilborn, David McLaughlin, and Peter Rowan.

Also on hand was John McCuen and the Circle Band reminding many in the audience of the album that introduced us to bluegrass and old time Americana. 

Furnace Mountain and the City Stompers at the 2024 Watermelon Pickers' Fest - photo © Kevin Slick
Josh Rinkel with The Po' Ramblin' Boys at the 2024 Watermelon Pickers' Fest - photo © Kevin Slick
Laura Orshaw with The Po' Ramblin' Boys at the 2024 Watermelon Pickers' Fest - photo © Kevin Slick
C.J. Lewandowski with The Po' Ramblin' Boys at the 2024 Watermelon Pickers' Fest - photo © Kevin Slick
Jasper Lorentzen with The Po' Ramblin' Boys at the 2024 Watermelon Pickers' Fest - photo © Kevin Slick
John McEuen at the 2024 Watermelon Pickers' Fest - photo © Kevin Slick
John McEuen at the 2024 Watermelon Pickers' Fest - photo © Kevin Slick
Frank Evans at the 2024 Watermelon Pickers' Fest - photo © Kevin Slick
Peter Rowan at the 2024 Watermelon Pickers' Fest - photo © Kevin Slick
Christopher Henry and Peter Rowan at the 2024 Watermelon Pickers' Fest - photo © Kevin Slick
Celia Wordsmith with Della Mae at the 2024 Watermelon Pickers' Fest - photo © Kevin Slick
Vickie Vaughn with Della Mae at the 2024 Watermelon Pickers' Fest - photo © Kevin Slick
Gibson Davis, Wyatt Ellis, Red Henry, and Christoper Henry at the 2024 Watermelon Pickers' Fest - photo © Kevin Slick
Wyatt Ellis and Peter Rowan at the 2024 Watermelon Pickers' Fest - photo © Kevin Slick
David McLaughlin and Wyatt Ellis at the 2024 Watermelon Pickers' Fest - photo © Kevin Slick
Wyatt Ellis at the 2024 Watermelon Pickers' Fest - photo © Kevin Slick
David McLaughlin, Marshall Wilborn, and Wyatt Ellis at the 2024 Watermelon Pickers' Fest - photo © Kevin Slick

