Walkin’ On Water celebrates 15 years on the air

Congratulations are in order for the Walkin’ On Water gospel radio bluegrass show with Tom Macomber, which experienced a major milestone recently.

The one hour weekly program, now affiliated on more than 130 stations around the world on the LifeTalk Radio Network, hit its 15 year anniversary as show #781 aired on May 26, 2024. Tom launched Walkin’ On Water in May of 2009 at WTRL 106.9 FM in Vonore, TN, and grew to over 70 stations within two years. It can now be heard as an online stream each Sunday evening at 8:00 p.m. eastern.

With an average of 18 songs played each week, Macomber’s library of bluegrass gospel tracks now contains at least 13,500 songs, with more being added each month.

Tom has been involved in bluegrass gospel most of his life, starting out playing and teaching banjo in Salem, OR. He also toured the country with the group Summer Church, and operated a recording studio, also called Walkin’ On Water, where he produced many albums for other groups.

Trained as an attorney, Macomber now serves as the President and CEO of Versacare Foundation in Loma Linda, CA.

Walkin’ On Water is offered at no charge to radio affiliates worldwide. Stations interested in carrying the program can make an affiliate request online.

Artists or labels who would like to submit music for the show can send CDs to:

Walkin’ on Water

10211 N. 32nd Street, Suite E1

Phoenix, AZ 85028

To submit music digitally, you can contact Tom online.

Congratulations to Tom Macomber and Walkin’ On Water!