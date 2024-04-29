Vince Gill sings Bury Me Beneath the Willow on new Tony Trischka single

The latest single from Tony Trischka’s upcoming Earl Jam: A Tribute To Earl Scruggs project, a star-studded recording featuring his transcriptions of Scruggs’ solos from jams with John Hartford, is an arrangement of the timeless mountain folk song, Bury Me Beneath the Willow, with Vince Gill singing the lead.

We’ve described this unique album previously with earlier singles, but nothing beats hearing it from the horse’s mouth. Here’s Tony on ABC News in New York talking about its genesis, and some of the hot young artists who pick and sing with him on Earl Jam.

Tony chose an interesting way to record this familiar song, asking Michael Cleveland to open the track with a slow and somber solo fiddle in the key of E. When the full band comes in a moment later, they are in the key of A.

He says that it makes for a powerfully emotional impact.

“This is the first song the Carter Family recorded for Ralph Peer at the storied Bristol Sessions in 1927. The result [of Michael’s intro and the key change] is achingly beautiful!”

Gill became a household name through his career in country music, but he got his start playing bluegrass, which he demonstrates he hasn’t forgotten on this new single from Down The Road Records. Vince plays guitar and sings the lead, supported by Trischka on banjo, Brittany Haas on key of A fiddle, Dominick Leslie on mandolin, and Mike Bub on bass. Jeff White adds harmony vocals.

Have a listen…

Bury Me Beneath The Willow from Tony Trischka and Vince Gill is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Pre-orders for Earl Jam are enabled now online ahead of its June 7 release date.

We asked Tony recently if a banjo tab book might be forthcoming for all those Scruggs solos he transcribed. While not committing to such an endeavor, he liked the idea, but asked that we let him get this album out first. He also hinted that he has enough material for a followup Earl Jam volume 2!

Trischka is touring this spring and summer performing material from the new album, so catch him if you can.