Video Premiere: Too Wet To Plow from Carolina Blue

One thing’s for certain… no one would ever say that Carolina Blue isn’t a hard-working bluegrass band.

Not only do they run all over the country when touring isn’t prohibited, they record when they’re home, and even now when road work isn’t happening, they do regular live shows on Facebook.

Mandolinist Timmy Jones is also a for-real farmer, who knows a thing or two about toil and trouble. And he sings his heart out on their latest release, Too Wet To Plow.

He tells us that both the song, and this new music video, were great fun to record and shoot.

“Too Wet To Plow is a fine number written by David Stewart. David writes some good traditional stuff and that’s right in our vain of music. I appreciate him sending it to us. I really enjoy playing this tune. It’s catchy and fun. It especially resonates with me being a farmer, and living in such a wet area of western North Carolina. In fact, our county is dubbed ‘land of the waterfalls.’ I’ve experienced many days where it’s been ‘Too Wet To Plow.’

This may have been one of those most fun videos we’ve filmed so far. We shot at several different locations including my hog barn (let’s just say all our outfits needed a good warshin’ afterwards), and a historic home in our hometown of Brevard, NC. This video includes many of our friends and family including Steep Canyon Ranger member Woody Platt and his wife Shannon.”

The song perfectly displays Carolina Blue’s knack for lively traditional bluegrass, with a contemporary twist.

Timmy is joined by guitarist Bobby Powell, bass man Reese Combs, James McDowell on banjo, along with fiddle ingenue Aynsley Porchak.

Tomorrow (august 7) is the official release date for their latest project with Billy Blue Records, Take Me Back, on which Too Wet To Plow is included. The band will do an online album release at 8:00 p.m. Friday on their Facebook page.

And all day today (8/6) Pandora is offering a free stream of the entire record.

You can pre-order Take Me Back at the Carolina Blue web site.