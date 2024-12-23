Various Artists – Silver Bullet Bluegrass

At first, any attempt to turn Bob Seger’s classic catalog into some sort of bluegrass bedfellows might seem somewhat misguided at best. After all, the two are certainly distant cousins. Never mind the fact that the transition worked well when it came to a pair of albums that successfully redefined the music of the Moody Blues within that template, or that Seger himself was a heartland hero with confirmed road warrior status. His singular style suggests that Silver Bullet Bluegrass might be nothing more than an idle attempt at compromise which any proud purist would dare not pursue.

On the other hand, any effort that features the contributions of an a-list group of all-star musicians — in this case, guitarists Richard Bennett, Shawn Brock, Larry Cordle, Stephen Mougin, and Gary Nichols, bassist Mike Bub, and fiddlers Tim Crouch, Shawn Lane, Megan Lynch, and Tammy Rogers— offers at very least a certain guarantee. So too, the headliners at the hem of the interpretations — Carson Peters, Gary Nichols, Shanna Tucker, Tim Shelton, Keith Garrett, Jeff Parker, Bo Bice, Ward Hayden, Tim Stafford, Josh Shilling, Robert Hale, Bill Taylor, and Larry Cordell — can be credited with finding the imagination, insight, and inspiration needed to ensure its triumph.

In that regard, each of those artists manage to retain the spirit of the original offerings. Gary Nichols’ take on Turn the Page, Jeff Parker’s read of We’ve Got Tonight, Josh Shilling’s cover of Main Street, Larry Cordle’s Night Moves, and Tim Shelton’s version of Against the Wind each boast a certain similarity to Seger’s seminal versions, particularly as far as attitude and intent. On the other hand, Tim Stafford’s Even Now, Robert Hale’s Feel Like a Number, Bill Taylor’s Roll Me Away, and Shonna Tucker’s Hollywood Nights shed a new light on each of these respective entries. So too, Keith Garret’s fiddle-fueled revamp of You’ll Accompany Me, Bo Bice’s radical redo of Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man and Ward Hayden’s success at turning the rocking revelry of Betty Lou’s Gettin’ Out Tonight into a honky-tonk hoedown somehow suggests that those particular songs may have been written with a bluegrass blueprint in mind.

Granted, nothing will ever take the pace of Bob Seger’s drive and determination. Yet, it can also be claimed — and convincingly so — that Silver Bullet Bluegrass is a highly competent companion piece as essential as the original.