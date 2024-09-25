Updated weekend schedule for Wide Open Bluegrass!

The International Bluegrass Music Association has announced an updated schedule for this weekend’s festivities in Raleigh, the big IBMA Bluegrass Live! festival, held adjacent to the Raleigh Convention Center at the Red Hat Amphitheater, and the downtown street festival hosted by Pinecone.

As rain is in the forecast for Thursday into Friday, the start time for Friday’s street festival is being delayed until 5:00 p.m. The city closes down the primary downtown boulevard, Fayetteville Street, and Pinecone puts up a number of stages for live music. Vendors galore will be offering a wide variety of food and crafts all along the street.

The schedule is being reworked this evening and an updated one will be posted here on Thursday morning.

New this year is a Meet The Artists opportunity where performers like Rhonda Vincent, Wyatt Ellis, Sister Sadie, and others will make themselves available during the street festival.

The Red Hat activities were already set for a 5:00 p.m. start, so those shows will not be affected, nor will performances and workshops scheduled inside the convention center on Friday.

Saturday looks likely to be a lovely day.

Pray for no rain!