Unfinished Bridges from Rock Hearts

615 Hideaway Record’s latest single from Rock Hearts, Unfinished Bridges, is a driving bluegrass number from Mark ‘Brink’ Brinkman and Eric Gnezda, a tale of lost love and heartbreak which the band delivers with panache.

Rock Hearts is among the most successful groups from New England in recent years, with a fresh bluegrass sound that has delivered them fans all over the US. Alex McLeod is on guitar, Joe Deetz on banjo, Billy Thibodeau on mandolin, Austin Scelzo on fiddle, and Rick Brodsky on bass.

Unfinished Bridges came to the band through Billy’s relationship with Brink, who met through IBMA and the NAMM shows. It will serve as the title track for the next Rock Hearts album, expected later this year.

McLeod, who sings the lead, explained a bit about their arrangement of this lonesome song.

“Brink and Gnezda’s original demo was an elemental version, leaving a lot of room for artistic interpretation and license. Rock Hearts was challenged with delivering the song as it was written, but at the same time, rendering it true to the Rock Hearts style. The story tells itself nicely with plenty of metaphors and imagery, but the band felt it could use some pep.

When the listener hears the first three fiddle strokes, they’re led to believe it’s going to be a mid-tempo song. But then the band rips into a double-time, while the lyrics are still rendered at a slower pace. The arrangement works beautifully, complimenting the imagery and story line.

Rock Hearts were honored to have recorded a Mark ‘Brink’ Brinkman and Eric Gnezda song, and be included in the long and humbling list of successful bands who have covered their music. Feedback from Brink is, ‘We love the cut and hope it will be a big hit for y’all!!’ That’s high praise from such a revered songwriter.”

Have a listen…

Unfinished Bridges is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.