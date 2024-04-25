Two new singles from Milan Miller

Nashville bluegrass singer and songwriter Milan Miller has gone old school on his latest release, or as he tells us, “We thought that it might be fun to do a bit of a throwback to the days when a single actually came with two sides.”

That’s right… two new songs from Milan, both his originals, performed with a crack Music City rhythm section.

First up is Rebel Rose, written with his frequent collaborator Beth Husband, that shares a tale of espionage during America’s Civil War.

Milan says that it is a true story.

“SIDE A of the single features Rebel Rose, a tune that Beth Husband and I wrote that tells the true-life tale of Rose O’Neal Greenhow, a Washington, DC socialite turned Confederate spy. Skilled in methods that were more persuasive than covert, Rebel Rose routinely obtained important military information from generals, politicians, and other high-ranking officers. Even after she was convicted of treason, her well-connected band of suitors rallied to get her out of prison, and her only punishment was being ‘deported’ to Richmond. Because as the song says, ‘not a man could resist the charms of Rebel Rose.’“

Miller plays guitar and mandolin, and sings the lead, with Aubrey Haynie on fiddle, Seth Taylor on banjo, and Buddy Melton on bass.

Check it out, and sing along, in this lyric video.

On the flip side we have New Songs and Old Guitars, a more introspective number Milan wrote about his craft.

“SIDE B of the single offers New Songs and Old Guitars. In most cases, I find inspiration for songs from external sources in the world, and I’m always looking and listening for something that might spark an idea. New Songs and Old Guitars is a definite exception to this approach, and comes from a more intrinsic point of view.

Since I was a small child, I have been a song nerd and guitar geek, completely enamored with the inner wiring of what makes songs work, and how different instruments can influence the creative process. This is an ode to two of my favorite things.”

Here we have Milan on guitar and lead vocal, assisted by Alan Bibey on mandolin, Aubrey Haynie on fiddle, Scott Vestal on banjo, and Buddy Melton on bass.

Have a listen…

Both Rebel Rose and New Songs and Old Guitars are available now from Melton & Miller Music at popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find both tracks at AirPlay Direct.