Two new singles from Amanda Cook

Bluegrass singer Amanda Cook has so much new music, she’s releasing it in pairs!

Mountain Fever Records has not one, but two new singles in August for this Florida-born vocalist, now a transplanted Virginian. The label thought so much of Cook that they signed her to a seven-album contract, and offered her a full-time job at the studio to get her up there.

Now she and her band have two more tracks available from their next album, Restless Soul, and she says that it’s a fun idea to drop two at the same time.

“I’m thrilled about the idea of launching a bluegrass tune and a gospel song simultaneously. It’s our first time releasing two singles at once, and I’m excited to offer you a glimpse of both sides of our musical journey on the same day.

Goodbye, written by Jennifer Strickland, is a straightforward bluegrass anthem about heartbreak, and bidding farewell to a troubled relationship. I’m particularly delighted with how this track came together; Troy Boone’s mandolin introduction is perfectly executed, and the band energetically dives into delivering the song in a lively and enjoyable manner.

It’s a fantastic, up-tempo addition to the album Restless Soul.“

With Amanda on the track are bandmates Carolyne Van Lierop on banjo and harmony vocal, Troy Boone on mandolin and harmony vocal, George Mason on fiddle, Brady Wallen on guitar, and Joshua Faul on bass.

Have a listen…

For their gospel offering, Cook introduces another new song with a completely different feel.

“The song It’s Almost Over, penned by Jeff Partin, resonated deeply with me from the moment I first heard it. The song beautifully captures the idea that through His sacrifice, we find hope for an eternal life free from pain and sorrow.

The line ‘take a breath, can’t you feel it, we’re not in control,’ encapsulates this truth: while we face hardships beyond our control in life, we find healing and completeness upon our arrival to heaven.”

It’s Almost Over was recorded with the same personnel, and showcases Amanda’s ability to alternate between tenderness and power in a single song.

Check it out…

Both new singles are available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.