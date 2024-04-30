Trip Around The Sun video from Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, featuring Dierks Bentley

Nashville fiddler and vocalist Bronwyn Keith-Hynes has released a third single from her upcoming album with Sugar Petunia Records, I Built A World. After winning fiddle contests throughout the mid Atlantic region as a teen, Bronwyn debuted professionally as a member of Mile Twelve, based in Boston where she had attended college. She now performs as a member of Molly Tuttle’s Golden Highway, where she has won rave reviews for her agile and demonstrative stage work.

Though I Built A World is her second solo project, it’s the first where she sings, a new aspect of her artistry that she has been developing for several years.

For this latest single, Bronwyn has enlisted assistance from country superstar Dierks Bentley, long a friend to the bluegrass community in Nashville. He joins on the choruses on Trip Around The Sun, written by Al Anderson, Stephen Turner Bruton, and Sharon Vaughn. They give it an interesting arrangement, starting out as a subtle ballad, before turning into as a grassy romp, reminding us that Ms. Keith-Hynes is a fiery fiddler as well as a budding vocalist, before finishing up as it began.

Support comes from Bryan Sutton on guitar, Sam Bush on mandolin, Wes Corbett on banjo, Jerry Douglas on reso-guitar, and Jeff Picker on bass.

It’s a solid track. Have a look/listen…

Trip Around The Sun is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct. Pre-orders and pre-saves for I Built A World are enabled ahead of its May 24 release.