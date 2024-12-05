Trey Hensley talks bluegrass and guitar pickin’

Trey Hensley in Edmund, OK – photo © Pamm Tucker

Walter Kelly with Atmospheric and the University of Central Oklahoma Jazz Lab in Edmond, OK hosted vocalist and flatpicker supreme Trey Hensley on November 22. I was fortunate to catch an interview with both Walter and Trey.

With over 40 years of guitar experience, Walter Kelley, a former band director of Rogers State University, set out to bring “good music” to all. Working directly with the late George Winston (1949-2023), renowned pianist, Kelley chose to be the exclusive agent for Dancing Cat Records, which opened a gateway to where Walter stands today, with his own production company, Atmospheric, which promotes shows in Stillwater, Oklahoma City, Edmond, and Tulsa. He shared his wisdom on building up a business in the arts, “Grow organically and don’t bite off more than you can chew. Do the little things well, they will add up to the big things.” One of the big things in 2024 was Hensley’s appearance in Edmond.

Trey Hensley is a guitar-slinging superhero that has taken the bluegrass world by storm. Hailing from the hills of east Tennessee, Trey’s musical journey started at a young age. Legend has it he strummed his first guitar before he could even spell “bluegrass,” which probably explains a lot about his rapid ascent in the music business.

It was at the Appalachian Fair in Gray, TN that Hensley’s dad pulled some strings and was able to introduce his son to Marty Stuart.

Hensley shared with me that, “I don’t know how Dad did it, but we got backstage. Dad told Marty, ‘My son wants to play his guitar for you.’ That’s exactly how the fairy tale began. It was around nine months later, when Marty called and invited Hensley to the Grand Ole Opry.

“I was just excited to get to go to the Opry. When we got there, Marty called me onto stage and I played Jimmy Brown the Newsboy. It was a surprise when Earl Scruggs walked on the stage,” said Hensley with a genuine grin.

That alone is an amazing story for a pre-teen, but it only gets better, as the stones were laid in place for a blazing hot trail for Hensley.

Just a mere 35 miles up the road from Hensley’s hometown of Jonesborough, TN, is Hiltons, VA, where The Carter Family Fold is located in the foothill of Clinch Mountains. Carter Fold, as it is generally described, hosts live music and jams and Hensley would attend as many of those jams as possible. That’s where he met the Man in Black, Johnny Cash, and his wife, June Carter Cash, who introduced Trey to Tom T. Hall in 2002.

At the age of 34, Hensley has over 20 years of experience performing on some of the largest stages in the world and with some of the most well known artists in the bluegrass and country genres of music. A remarkable talent in the bluegrass realm, Trey has received the prestigious honor of being named IBMA Guitar Player of the Year twice, with multiple additional nominations. This accolade not only solidifies his position as an expert in the industry, but also highlights his exceptional skills and contributions to the genre.

Through his musical journey, collaborations, and undeniable influence, Trey Hensley has carved a distinct path in the world of bluegrass, captivating audiences and earning the respect of his peers along the way. Since 2016, he has been one half of the duo of Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, who tour all over the world performing their mix of bluegrass, country, and blues. There his guitar prowess and soulful vocals add a unique flavor that resonates with a wide range of listeners, from die-hard bluegrass fans to new enthusiasts looking for something fresh.

Let’s delve into the life and career of Trey Hensley, exploring the factors that led to his recognition as Guitar Player of the Year, and examining the impact of his music on the bluegrass community.

From picking up the guitar as a wee tyke to mastering the instrument like a true bluegrass professional, Trey’s journey has been a whirlwind of pickin’ and grinnin’. Influenced by legends like Tony Rice and Jerry Garcia, Trey’s sound is a unique blend of tradition and innovation. He’s collaborated with some of the biggest names in bluegrass, from Ricky Skaggs to Steve Martin, not to mention his duo partner Rob Ickes. Whether he’s shredding solos or harmonizing with fellow pickers, Trey’s musical partnerships have solidified his status as a powerhouse on the bluegrass scene.

From jaw-dropping live performances to critically acclaimed albums, Trey’s musical catalog is as impressive as his guitar pickin’ skills. Whether he’s onstage at the Grand Ole Opry or in the studio crafting a new masterpiece, Trey’s dedication to his craft shines through in every note he plays.

So, how did Trey snag the coveted title of Guitar Player of the Year twice? Well, it wasn’t just luck. Through a rigorous voting process that involved industry professionals, fellow musicians, and probably a few banjo players, Trey’s talent and passion for guitar showed him worthy of the recognition. Trey Hensley’s music brings a fresh perspective to the bluegrass genre, blending traditional roots with modern innovation.

Hensley’s talent clearly hasn’t gone unnoticed, as evidenced by the fervent support of his fans, and the industry accolades he has garnered. His ability to connect with audiences on a deep emotional level through his music has earned him a dedicated following, and critical acclaim within the bluegrass community and beyond, including a Grammy in 2016.

I asked, “Where do you keep your awards?” Trey answered, “Most are in cabinets, but the Grammy is upstairs on the mantle. It is never dusty,” he said as we both laughed.

Huss & Dalton Guitar Company announced their collaboration with Hensley in 2023, a signature model the Trey Hensley TD-R Custom. Only a limited number of these rosewood dreadnaught guitars will be built.

Hensley’s peers in the bluegrass music scene hold him in high esteem, acknowledging his remarkable skill, dedication, and passion for the craft. His respectful approach to tradition, coupled with an innovative spirit, has earned him the admiration and respect of fellow musicians, establishing him as a force to be reckoned with in the bluegrass community.

As he looks towards the future, Trey says that he will be doing more solo shows in 2025. It is evident that his legacy in the bluegrass community will endure for years to come.