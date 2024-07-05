Train drops for Brandon Bostic

Nashville bluegrass artist Brandon Bostic has a new single to share, a song called Train, which he wrote with James Adkins.

Brandon is one of those guys whose work often goes on more behind the scenes, as a sideman, songwriter, producer, and studio engineer. He’s toured with Valerie Smith and Blue Moon Rising, played the Opry with Patty Loveless, and worked in the studio with Jamey Johnson and Sister Sadie. But no matter what else he accomplishes during his career, we’ll always remember him as half of bluegrass comedy superheroes, The Darrell Brothers.

Bostic described to us how Train came to be…

I wrote this with a friend of mine, James Adkins, who is a talented singer-songwriter based out of Findlay, OH. He was passing through Nashville, so we set up a writing appointment. James had come up with the chorus while waiting at a train station in Prague, and just didn’t really have a story in mind. We kicked around a few ideas, and this was the result!”

With Brandon on guitar, reso-guitar, and all vocals, support came from Scott Vestal on banjo, Ashby Frank on mandolin, Tim Crouch on fiddle, and Travis Anderson on bass.

Hop on board and have a listen!

Train from Brandon Bostic is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.