Trailer released for Bluegrass Court Jester: Ron Thomason

Ol’ Black Bear Productions in Silver Spring, MD, has released a trailer for Bluegrass Court Jester: Ron Thomason—An Unusual History of Bluegrass Music, their film on bluegrass music and history told through a focus on Thomason, the charismatic leader of Dry Branch Fire Squad.

Perry Schwartz is the man behind this project, which got its start a year ago when he filmed a DBFS concert. He also captured an interview with Ron, and another with Chris Tesky, Program Director at Bluegrass Country radio in Washington, DC. Moving forward, Schwartz has interviews planned with additional experts in the history and culture of the music, and will capture further concert footage with younger string musicians Kaia Kater and Ten String Symphony. And in July, he and his crew will encamp at the High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival in Westcliff, CO to shoot the acts appearing on stage.

The final film isn’t expected until 2019, one that Perry says will be primarily a concert documentary, with commentary and humorous interludes from Ron throughout. A one hour run time is the director’s goal.

To date, Schwartz has raised all the necessary capital for the film through crowdsourcing appeals on indiegogo. A third phase of funding is currently underway to cover this year’s expenses.

You can get a feel for the project from this trailer.

More details can be found online.