Touch The Ground from Deeper Shade of Blue

Turnberry Records has a second single from their first project for North Carolina bluegrass veterans Deeper Shade of Blue, who signed with the label this past summer.

These guys have been together going on two decades now, offering a strong contemporary style of traditional bluegrass. Their sound is based on forceful lead and harmony vocals, set against crisp and capable picking, and has won them fans in more and more parts of the country as their tour schedule continues to expand.

Touch The Ground is the new release, one written by Frank Poindexter, who plays reso-guitar with the group, and sung by guitarist Troy Pope. It’s an inspirational song about remembering to keep yourself rooted to reality when you’re flying high.

Doyle Lawson produced the track, which also features the rest of Deeper Shade of Blue in the persons of Scott Burgess on bass, Chad Day on banjo, and Milom Williams on mandolin. Burgess and Williams sing the harmonies.

It’s a good’n. Check it out…

Touch The Ground is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers at Get It Played.