ToneSlabs pick for western North Carolina

David Welch and Frank Solivan and their ToneSlabs pick company have designed a special commemorative pick, honoring the brave people of western North Carolina who have endured such devastation in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

It is engraved with the outline of the state, and a red heart over the region where the greatest devastation has been wrought.

Frank and David are donating 100% of the proceeds from the sale of these limited edition picks to the relief efforts.

Speaking jointly, they say…

“We have a TON of friends and family in western North Carolina. They’re facing a long road in recovering from Hurricane Helene. We don’t have a lot of $$ here at ToneSlabs, but we do have picks and some time. So we’re selling 100 of these limited picks at $50 and donating 100% of the proceeds to the Burke County School District for supplies, computers, and teacher and student needs. Being a Florida-based small business, we know all too well the toll a storm like this takes on a community. Thank you in advance for your help. And we love you all.”

A fine idea, and a great way to get more cash to those in need, while retaining a heartfelt reminder of the people who will receive it.

Picks can be ordered online.