Tom Morgan passes

Life long bluegrass musician Tom Morgan passed away at his home in Morgan Springs, TN on September 26. He was 92 years of age.

Though he was born and lived most of his life inTennessee, Tom first came to the attention of the bluegrass world when he was stationed in the Washington, DC area serving in the Air Force from 1952-1972. There he had the distinction of being the first bass player with The Country Gentlemen before becoming the regular bassist with Red Allen and Frank Wakefield & The Kentuckians. During this time he also played guitar with Buzz Busby. With these artists he was heard regularly on the radio in Virginia, DC, and Maryland.

Morgan also developed a reputation in DC as a master luthier, known for his high-quality banjo necks, F-hole autoharps, and mandolins. Many bluegrass stars brought their instruments to him for repair and maintenance, something he continued to do when he moved back to Tennessee upon retiring from the military.

An album Tom recorded in 1963, Bluegrass With Family and Friends, was never released until 1983 on Smithsonian Folkways Recordings. With him in the studio were Red Allen on guitar, Bill Emerson on banjo, Frank Wakefield on mandolin, Carl Nelson on fiddle, and Kenny Haddock on reso-guitar. Morgan sang and played bass, with Red and Bill on harmonies.

Back in Tennessee, Tom put together a family band with his wife, Mary, and their two sons, Thomas and George. After Mary died in 1993, he performed regularly in the Chattanooga area on guitar, with Lynne Haas on autoharp, and one of his grandsons on mandolin.

Morgan also appeared on bass at the 1997 World of Bluegrass in Owensboro, KY for a reunion of The Kentuckians with Frank Wakefield on mandolin, Pete Kuykendall on banjo, and Harley Allen on guitar and vocals filling in for his father.

The family has held a private burial at Morgan Springs Cemetery, and will host a Celebration of Life on October 26 at Walden’s Ridge Community Center in Dayton, TN. All are welcome to attend, and bring their instruments.

R.I.P., Tom Morgan.