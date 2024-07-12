Time – new single from Alan Bibey

Billy Blue Records has a new single today for Alan Bibey, a first look at his upcoming solo project with the label. An insightful song from Jack Shannon and Rick Lang, Time details how valuable that commodity seems when we lose someone we love, or realize that our own supply is running low.

We’ve all known Alan from the time he first hit the bluegrass scene as mandolinist with New Quicksilver in 1986, a short-lived group formed by the first batch of Doyle Lawson’s sidemen to leave en masse. He was back as a mandolin slinger and a founding member of IIIrd Tyme Out, but departed after their second recording.

After a brief break, he returned with Baucom, Bibey, Graham, and Haley, and then with Junior Sisk in Blue Ridge, until he teamed up with Phil Leadbetter and Steve Gulley to form Grasstowne, which became Alan Bibey & Grasstowne when his two original partners moved on. During this time, Alan greatly matured as a vocalist to such a degree that his singing was strong enough to be the focus of his own band.

Now plying his trade with Balsam Range, Bibey has plans to continue recording with Grasstowne, though their touring is a bit limited. So a new solo album makes perfect sense.

Alan tells us that Time hits him pretty hard, thinking of his long time pal and musical collaborator, Terry Baucom.

“The first time I heard the song, it really struck me. It was around the time my dear friend, Terry Baucom, passed. I’ve thought of him every time I hear the lines, ‘When you’re gone, what will they say? Did you live your life or let it slip away.’

Terry lived his life to the fullest, and is a good role model for us all. I dedicate this recording to Terry’s memory. As you listen, maybe the memory of a special friend will come to your mind and make you smile as Terry’s memory does for me.”

Studio assistance came from Ron Stewart on banjo and triple fiddles, Jeff Huffman on guitar, Rob Ickes on reso-guitar, and Zak McLamb on bass. Jerry Salley and Donna Ulisse sang harmony vocals.

It’ll hit you hard. Have a listen…

Time will release soon to popular download and streaming services online, and is available now to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.