Tim Davis making a Butch Robins replica model banjo

As a replica, the Davis banjo will be made of walnut for the neck and resonator, with a rosewood fingerboard and the modified wreath pattern as you see on Butch’s 4. As an expert on banjo fingerboard inlay, he will also replicate the look of the older Gibson work by using .012 bit to cut the inlay slots in the fingerboard and headstock overlay.

Tim shared a bit about how the whole process went down…

“Knowing that Butch was a huge influence on a lot of the players of my generation – and also knowing that his banjo is one of most important in the history of bluegrass, being an original flathead 5-string – and given Butch’s pedigree, especially with Monroe and his solo career, we wanted to copy that banjo and at the same time pay homage to Butch.

When we pitched that idea to Butch he was excited and open to the possibility, and told me that he would give me access to the banjo. He didn’t want to handcuff me in any way so that I could do whatever was needed to faithfully reproduce that banjo.

So we started with the neck and took exact measurements. We measured the profile of the width, the depth, the fingerboard thickness, copied the fret scale, and we’re having a CAD drawing of that made so we can reproduce that on our CNC.

Butch graciously allowed us to disassemble the banjo and get a sample of the tone ring, which we are taking to the lab for analysis today. When we have that back we will have some tone rings poured. We will turn them all in house.”

The walnut for the necks and the maple for the rims will be torrified to simulate the effect of aging on the wood, and will use hide glue in building the rims as was the custom before WWII.

“I hope to have a recreation of Butch’s 4, with a couple of modern refinements like a two-way truss rod.”

As long as nothing gets in the way, Tim expects to have the first Butch Robins reproduction Davis Banjo models ready this fall, with a projected selling price of $3499.

You can contact Davis through his web site.