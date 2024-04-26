Till Lonesome Comes Around from Danny Paisley

What a bonanza of new music we have today. On top of releases from Del McCoury and Russell Moore, we also get a new song from traditional bluegrass master Danny Paisley, his first solo track in nearly three years.

Longtime fans know that Danny has had some health concerns over the past few years. After suffering a heart attack and undergoing triple bypass surgery in 2013, he was diagnosed with throat cancer in the spring of 2022. We all wished him well through all of this, hoping and praying that he would be back on stage again soon, and so he was.

Now Pinecastle Records has another single with Danny, a new song called Till Lonesome Comes Around, from two of our more celebrated writers.

But let’s have Paisley share the details.

“Till Lonesome Comes Around is a brand new song that David Stewart and Brink Brinkman wrote. It centers around lost love and heartache. But of course, we had to do it with our own unique bluegrass twist!”

It tells of doing fine during the day while dealing with heartbreak, until the dreaded lonesome slips in to trouble your sleep.

With Danny singing lead, his son Ryan plays mandolin and sings tenor.

Have a listen…

Till Lonesome Comes Around is available from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPLay Direct.