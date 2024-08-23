Thursday at the Brown County Bluegrass Festival

Lonesome River Band at the 2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

The Brown County stage show kicked off Thursday afternoon with three Ohio based bands – The Peach Mountain Boys, Pinnacle Ridge, and Duly Noted. The first two are perennial favorites at the festival. Duly Noted was making its first appearance at the festival.

MC Terri Grannis and sound tech Elijah Doty kept everything smooth and seamless.

Lorraine Jordan brought Carolina Road to Brown County for the first time. This is a band to see. Lorraine is a mentor to many youngsters in the bluegrass community. You can see many of these young performers at her coffee house in Garner, North Carolina.

The Lonesome River Band has been a staple of bluegrass music for many years. Sammy Shelor has maintained a stellar group of musicians as the leader of the band. The LRB hit the road shortly after their set for a 900 mile run to their Friday show.

Friday and Saturday promise warm and sunny weather, so head out to the Brown County Fairgrounds for the rest of the festival. We will all celebrate Zack Arnold’s 24th birthday during Rhonda Vincent’s Friday show.

