Thursday at the Brown County Bluegrass Festival

Posted on by Bill Warren

Lonesome River Band at the 2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

The Brown County stage show kicked off Thursday afternoon with three Ohio based bands – The Peach Mountain Boys, Pinnacle Ridge, and Duly Noted. The first two are perennial favorites at the festival. Duly Noted was making its first appearance at the festival. 

MC Terri Grannis and sound tech Elijah Doty kept everything smooth and seamless.

Lorraine Jordan brought Carolina Road to Brown County for the first time. This is a band to see. Lorraine is a mentor to many youngsters in the bluegrass community. You can see many of these young performers at her coffee house in Garner, North Carolina.

The Lonesome River Band has been a staple of bluegrass music for many years. Sammy Shelor has maintained a stellar group of musicians as the leader of the band. The LRB hit the road shortly after their set for a 900 mile run to their Friday show.

Friday and Saturday promise warm and sunny weather, so head out to the Brown County Fairgrounds for the rest of the festival. We will all celebrate Zack Arnold’s 24th birthday during Rhonda Vincent’s Friday show.

Support your local music venues.

MC Terri Grannis at the 2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Elijah Doty running sound at the 2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Peach Mountain Boys at the 2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Peach Mountain Boys at the 2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Peach Mountain Boys at the 2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Peach Mountain Boys at the 2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Peach Mountain Boys at the 2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Peach Mountain Boys at the 2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Peach Mountain Boys at the 2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Peach Mountain Boys at the 2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Daniel Mullins repping Real Roots Radio at the 2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lorraine Jordan and Lori Lambert at the 2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Pinnacle Ridge at the 2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Pinnacle Ridge at the 2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Pinnacle Ridge at the 2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Pinnacle Ridge at the 2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Pinnacle Ridge at the 2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Pinnacle Ridge at the 2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Duly Noted at the 2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Duly Noted at the 2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Duly Noted at the 2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Duly Noted at the 2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Duly Noted at the 2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Duly Noted at the 2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Duly Noted at the 2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Allen Dyer with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Wayne Morris with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
DSC_8651_edited-1
Lorraine Jordan with Carolina Road at the 2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Ben Greene with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lonesome River Band at the 2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Mike Hartgrove with Lonesome River Band at the 2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Adam Miller with Lonesome River Band at the 2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lonesome River Band at the 2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Sammy Shelor with Lonesome River Band at the 2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Kameron Keller with Lonesome River Band at the 2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jesse Smathers with Lonesome River Band at the 2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren

