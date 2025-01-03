Thursday at the 2025 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival

Frank Poindexter honored at the 2025 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

The Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival always kicks off the year’s big bluegrass events. It is a great way to your new year.

Sherry Boyd keeps all of the shows she works running smoothly as MC, while promoters Ernie and Debi Evans, along with their crew, do what it takes to make every show enjoyable,

The festival was kicked off by Florida band Remedy Tree. Band leader Gabriel Acevedo is also a member of the EMS crew. He is part of the creative team. Remedy Tree is an up and coming band that has had a big 2024, including a tour in Ireland.

The antics of Nothin’ Fancy came next. The band chartered a bus and brought over 20 Virginia bluegrass fans to Jekyll. Always a fan favorite, they host their own festival in September in Buena Vista, VA.

Deeper Shade of Blue put on what can only be described as a bittersweet show. Frank Poindexter is retiring after 15 years as part of the band. The “Cat in the Hat” is looking forward to spending time with family and doing some fishing. The band’s second set was kicked off with Frank onstage by himself, and the band followed about midway through his solo. When Frank finally looked up he was taken aback. The band all were wearing hats that matched his. Ernie, Debi, and Sherry presented him with the first EMS Heart of Bluegrass award.

The Gibson Brothers closed out the first day of the festival as only they can. Opening their first set with Ring the Bell, the crowd demanded it again for their closing encore.

There are two more big days of music left in Jekyll Island, GA.

