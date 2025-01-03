Thursday at the 2025 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival

Posted on by Bill Warren

Frank Poindexter honored at the 2025 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

The Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival always kicks off the year’s big bluegrass events. It is a great way to your new year.

Sherry Boyd keeps all of the shows she works running smoothly as MC, while promoters Ernie and Debi Evans, along with their crew, do what it takes to make every show enjoyable,

The festival was kicked off by Florida band Remedy Tree. Band leader Gabriel Acevedo is also a member of the EMS crew. He is part of the creative team. Remedy Tree is an up and coming band that has had a big 2024, including a tour in Ireland.

The antics of Nothin’ Fancy came next. The band chartered a bus and brought over 20 Virginia bluegrass fans to Jekyll. Always a fan favorite, they host their own festival in September in Buena Vista, VA.

Deeper Shade of Blue put on what can only be described as a bittersweet show. Frank Poindexter is retiring after 15 years as part of the band. The “Cat in the Hat” is looking forward to spending time with family and doing some fishing. The band’s second set was kicked off with Frank onstage by himself, and the band followed about midway through his solo. When Frank finally looked up he was taken aback. The band all were wearing hats that matched his. Ernie, Debi, and Sherry presented him with the first EMS Heart of Bluegrass award.

The Gibson Brothers closed out the first day of the festival as only they can. Opening their first set with Ring the Bell, the crowd demanded it again for their closing encore.

There are two more big days of music left in Jekyll Island, GA. 

Support your local music venues.

Remedy Tree at the 2025 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Abigail Acevedo with Remedy Tree at the 2025 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Bryce Griffin with Remedy Tree at the 2025 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Gabriel Acevedo with Remedy Tree at the 2025 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Remedy Tree at the 2025 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Remedy Tree at the 2025 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Nothin' Fancy at the 2025 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Mike Andes with Nothin' Fancy at the 2025 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jacob Flick with Nothin' Fancy at the 2025 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Curt Gausman with Nothin' Fancy at the 2025 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Chris Sexton with Nothin' Fancy at the 2025 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jacob Flick with Nothin' Fancy at the 2025 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Nothin' Fancy at the 2025 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Ballroom jam at the 2025 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2025 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Chad Day with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2025 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Troy Pope with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2025 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Scott Burgess with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2025 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Milom Williams with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2025 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2025 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
DSC_0124_edited-1
Nothin' Fancy at the 2025 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Deeper Shade of Blue honor "The Cat in the Hat" at the 2025 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Frank Poindexter with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2025 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Ernie Evans gives the Heart of Bluegrass Award to Frank Poindexter at the 2025 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Sherry Boyd presents the Heart of Bluegrass Award to Frank Poindexter at the 2025 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Frank Poindexter with his Heart of Bluegrass award at the 2025 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Frank Poindexter with his Heart of Bluegrass award at the 2025 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Frank Poindexter's Heart of Bluegrass award at the 2025 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Deeper Shade of Blue honor "The Cat in the Hat" at the 2025 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Promoter Ernie Evans at the 2025 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Gibson Brothers at the 2025 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Eric Gibson with The Gibson Brothers at the 2025 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Darren Nicholson with The Gibson Brothers at the 2025 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Mike Barber with The Gibson Brothers at the 2025 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Leigh Gibson with The Gibson Brothers at the 2025 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Gibson Brothers at the 2025 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today