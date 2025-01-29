Through These Trees – Broken Compass Bluegrass

California-based Broken Compass Bluegrass is a band that specializes in original, inventive jamgrass music. Their second studio release, Through These Trees, demonstrates even more growth through nine songs, all of which were written within the group.

The opening track, Alien Song, really defines not only who Broken Compass Bluegrass is as a band, but also the general theme of this album. Written by Kyle Ledson, this composition carries a sense of oddity and uncertainty about what someone has seen. Along with Ledson on mandolin, octave mandolin, guitar, banjo, and vocals, the group also consists of Django Ruckrich on guitar, slide guitar, mandolin, and vocals, Mei Lin Heirendt on fiddle and vocals, and Sam Jacobs on bass and synth.

Fairies and Lightning by Heirendt also captures the uncertainties of life through mystical metaphors about nature. Set In Stone by Ledson brings things back to a somewhat lighter mood with a song about one’s longing for the person they love.

Try by Ledson is a song of motivation, its lyrics carrying a message of perseverance. This track also features percussion from Adam Steckley.

Trails of Home by Heirendt speaks of the passage of time and the nostalgia that comes with that. It’s one of those songs that subtly reminds the listener that going back home may not be what it once was.

Circustown captures the group’s instrumental abilities, particularly the fiddling of Mei Lin Heirendt, who penned the tune. With a strong joyous melody, this tune demonstrates Heirendt’s refined, commanding approach to the instrument.

Through These Trees is a release filled with uniqueness. With their abilities as vocalists, instrumentalists, and lyricists, Broken Compass Bluegrass is continuing to explore varying musical territory and break new ground in the process, a combination that will further cement their place in the jamgrass world.