Think Again video for Jaelee Roberts

Mountain Home Music has released a music video for their current single with Jaelee Roberts, Think Again.

This song is very much in the style Jaelee has adopted, an acoustic country vibe with bluegrass backing. It’s the sound that convinced Sister Sadie to bring her into the group when Dale Ann Bradley stepped away, and which has won over radio hosts all across the country who play her music. Written by Marla Cannon-Goodman and Shane Stockton, the lyrics have the narrator putting on a strong face in response to an unfaithful and undependable lover, letting him know she’s not crying her eyes out when he’s not around.

Roberts is supported on the track by Alan Bibey on mandolin, Kristin Scott Benson on banjo, Jimmy Mattingly on fiddle, Tony Wray on guitar, and producer Tim Surrett on bass. None of them are shown in the video, which focuses on Jaelee driving through the country while singing this bittersweet song.

The track is available as a single wherever you stream or download music online. It will also be included on Roberts’ upcoming album with Mountain Home Music.