There’s A River video from High Road

New Day Records has a new music video for bluegrass/country gospel artists High Road, featuring guest guitar and vocals from Jaelee Roberts.

It’s for the latest High Road single, There’s A River, from their current project, Straight From The Heart. The song was written and sung by Sara Davison, who tells us…

“There’s A River is one of our favorites off the brand new album, and we are so excited about collaborating with bluegrass songstress Jaelee Roberts! Making this video was so fun and full of life- and we hope and pray it brings peace to someone who is searching and looking for Jesus. All you need to do is jump on in and have the faith to float, because Jesus is truly all we need.”

With Sarah and Jaelee are fiddler Ivy Phillips and mandolinist Kristen Bearfield, both regular members of High Road.

Check it out.

Both There’s A River and the full Straight From The Heart album are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Audio CDs can be purchased directly from the label.