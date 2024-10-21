The Set – Jerry Douglas

Few artists in any area of endeavor can come close to matching Jerry Douglas‘ comprehensive credentials. In addition to his fourteen solo offerings, he’s contributed to some 1,600 albums and worked with artists as diverse as Paul Simon, Jesse Winchester, The Steep Canyon Rangers, Garth Brooks, Ray Charles, Eric Clapton, Phish, Dolly Parton, Mumford & Sons, Keb’ Mo’, Ricky Skaggs, Elvis Costello, Tommy Emmanuel, James Taylor, and Johnny Mathis. He performed on the essential O Brother, Where Art Thou soundtrack and participated in the subsequent Down from the Mountain tour with Alison Krauss & Union Station. A recent inductee into the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame, he helms his own band, The Earls of Leicester, co-directs the Transatlantic Sessions overseas, and is currently the compére for the Earl Scruggs Music Festival.

So too, he’s a ten-time recipient of IBMA’s Dobro Player of the Year Award, a recipient of the National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellowship (America’s highest honor in the realms of folk and traditional arts), an Artist in Residence for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, and a Lifetime Achievement Award winner courtesy of the Americana Music Association.

Whew…it doesn’t get any more impressive than that. Indeed, he is the single most influential musician as far as resonator guitar is concerned, having created an individual style that adds an indelible imprint to every effort he’s involved with.

That said, his latest individual effort, tidily titled The Set, ranks as his most emotive and expressive outing yet. Though mostly made up of instrumentals, it’s moving and mesmerizing in a way few instrumental albums ever are. Though lacking lyrics, the sentiments expressed through Gone To Portugal/Wired to the Moon, Renee, What Might Have Been, Deacon Waltz, and Sir Aly B are carefully considered and clearly conveyed. The tones, textures and immaculate arrangements are earnest and inspired. So too, a compelling instrumental take on While My Guitar Gently Weeps gives this oft-covered, rightfully revered classic a tender treatment that sets it apart all on its own.

Of course, credit is due the musicians involved — Douglas himself on dobro and occasional vocals, bassist and vocalist Daniel Kimbro (who also happens to be an erstwhile member of the Earls of Leicester), violinist and vocalist Christian Sedelmyer, multi-instrumentalist Mike Seal, and special guest Aoife O’Donovan. All make a decided impression, with Kimbro’s composition, Loyston, a particularly memorable ballad that imbues its own tender touch through reflection and recollection. It’s likely to be included on Kimbro’s own upcoming album, and indeed, it’s well worth the double shot.

In the meantime, The Set is a remarkable record and an excellent representation of Douglas’ powers and prowess. There could be no better example of the man’s eloquent artistry.