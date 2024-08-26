The Orange Army wins another battle

Fast Track at the 2024 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival – photo © Michael Boggs

This story about the wonderful work of the Orange Army in Kentucky is a contribution from David Carroll of Hammertowne. Photos were taken by Michael Boggs.

The typical choice of battle uniform colors for most armies is not orange. But then again, the Orange Army isn’t just any army. Their enemy is the dreaded “C” word, and they fight it with a veracity and passion that would make any adversary want to retreat.

The first weekend of August, the 2nd annual Orange Army Bluegrass Festival took place in Olive Hill, KY with the mission of raising awareness and funds that will go directly to assist cancer patients in and around eastern Kentucky and beyond. Lasts year’s inaugural festival raised $30,000 that was distributed in $1,500 increments to twenty-one patients to help offset the expenses that come with fighting this dreadful disease, be it for fuel and transportation to and from treatments, food, housing or loss of income.

This year they raised over $40,000 and counting in only its second year, the first at a new location. Why you ask? Here’s why. Festival Matriarch Shelia Porter was diagnosed with breast cancer three years ago. The bluegrass music family circled the wagons and organized a fundraising concert to help offset the expenses of her treatment.

Sheila explains…

“I had never been on that end of the help, and to be honest, didn’t quite know how I felt about it. But one thing that I knew was that I wanted to use my platform, and pay forward the love and support that I had been shown to others who are fighting the same battle. So together with my crazy, motivated, loving husband, Robert, and a lot of help from a lot of wonderful people, we started out on this journey that is the Orange Army Bluegrass Festival.

There is so much hard work that goes into this by so many wonderful people. But they are willing to do whatever it takes to make things happen. They are just the most selfless people ever.”

Shelia’s husband and festival organizer Robert (Sleepy) Porter adds…

“These people are amazing. So many people have stepped up to help in a big way. From the businesses and individuals who have contributed financially to the all of our Orange Army Volunteers. They’re the most amazing and selfless group of people I’ve ever known.

This is what Shelia wants as a part of her legacy, and with the help of this Army of supporters and friends I am going to make sure that it continues.

Now we begin the planning for 2025 to make the festival bigger and better than this year. But the mission is the same – to raise all the money we can to help those that need it!”

More than 15 bands pumped out great sets of bluegrass music from Thursday’s opening act, Solid Ground, to Saturday night’s grand finale with Hammertowne, and a ton of top tier acts in between. Next years Orange Army Bluegrass Festival will be held July 31-August 2 at the same location in Olive Hill Kentucky.

You can find out more about the festival by visiting them online, or on their Facebook page.