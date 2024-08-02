The Mike Auldridge Course from Rob Ickes

The Big Music Tents online instruction school has added a new course for students of the resophonic guitar. The seven videos in the course are meant to unlock the artistry of iconic dobro wizard Mike Auldridge, whose playing with The Seldom Scene, The Country Gentlemen, Tony Rice, and other important bluegrass artists, have redefined the instrument.

Like all the corses they offer, this new one allows users to purchase it online for $45, and have access to the video lessons in perpetuity. These include tablature for all the examples taught in the videos, along with play-along tracks recorded by Rob’s performing partner Trey Hensley.

In addition, the course includes interviews with fellow reso-guitarist Cindy Cashdollar, and noted builder – and friend of Mike’s – Paul Beard.

The seven video lessons are for these classic solos and/or tunes that Auldridge recorded:

Dobro Island

Jamboree

It’s Over

Walk Don’t Run

House of the Rising Sun

Greensleeves

Tennessee Stud

All are taught by Rob Ickes, a 15-time IBMA Resophonic Guitar Player of the Year winner, founding member of Blue Highway, and currently one half of the popular acoustic touring duo, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley.

Full details about The Mike Auldridge Course, taught by Rob Ickes, can be found online.