The Life of a Mountain Man single from Ray Edwards

Pinecastle’s single of this week is a new song from Ray Edwards, The Life of a Mountain Man. It’s part of their 11 Weeks of New Singles promotion, where a song from a different Pinecastle artist releases each Friday.

Growing up in central North Carolina, Ray has been around bluegrass and country music all his life. Most of this time, he has worked as a sideman, playing banjo, steel, reso, guitar, and mandolin with Tom T Hall for many years. More recently he has focused on his songwriting, placing tracks with a number of bluegrass artists.

With a new project under his name due from Pinecastle later in 2018, Ray gets to be front and center as singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist.

The Life of a Mountain Man is just what the title suggests, the story of a hardscrabble working man, trying to pull a living from the hillside where he lives.

The track is available for download purchase now online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.