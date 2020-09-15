The Goodwin Brothers pay tribute to the Osborne Brothers

Skip to content
Eastern Kentucky’s
Goodwin Brothers, Jonathan and Will, are working on a new album now, and despite being slowed somewhat by COVID restrictions this summer, report progress nonetheless with Jamie Dailey producing their vocals.
The nucleus of the band is Jonathan on banjo and guitar, Will on mandolin, and adopted “brother” Chase Bush on vocals. Jonathan and Will both sing as well, and have perfected the sort of brother duet harmony that has fueled bluegrass music since the very beginning, even though contemporary grass typically adds the third harmony part.
Both Chase and Will have garnered accolades for their vocal performances, with Bush becoming a finalist on
American Idol in 2004, and Goodwin earning his living as a backup and demo singer. He and Will have been full-time professional musicians all their lives.
As a run-up to their full-length release, The Goodwin Brothers have put together this video tribute to one of their musical heroes, The Osborne Brothers, in the form of a medley of three classic Sonny and Bobby songs. Included are
My Favorite Memory, Big City, and Beneath Still Waters, with socially-distanced assistance from Bethany Kelly on fiddle, Mark Fain on bass, and Robert Meadows on drums.
To my ear, they quite accurately capture the passion and the virtuosity that made these Osborne numbers such hits, and it’s great fun to see and hear them pull it off now that Sonny and Bobby no longer perform together. Shoot… even The Chief should enjoy this one!
If this video is any indication, their upcoming album should be terrific. The Osborne medley will be included, and Jonathan tells me that they have assembled a crack band that will begin touring in 2021.
You can keep up with The Goodwin Brothers on
Facebook.
