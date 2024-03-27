The Cards You’ve Been Dealt from Lydia Hamby

Independent bluegrass artist Lydia Hamby, from east Tennessee, has also released a single this month, one she wrote and sings called The Cards You’ve Been Dealt. She is a recent graduate of the Bluegrass, Old Time, and Roots Music program at East Tennessee State University, where she was a member of the Bluegrass Pride Band.

A bluesy mid-tempo grasser, the song tells of a disappointing love affair from a woman’s point of view, with a man who didn’t really want her, but neither did he want to let her go. She delivers the song quite convincingly, displaying a very attractive singing voice, and a knack for authentic bluegrass songwriting.

Assisting in the studio were Tim Stafford on guitar, Gabriel Hebert on banjo, Ella Thomas on fiddle, and Will Potts on bass. Hamby played mandolin, with harmony vocals from Hebert and engineer Troy Boone. They cut the track at the ETDU Recording Lab.

Lydia shared a few words about how this one came to be.

“I wrote this song a little over a year ago, and it’s been so awesome to finally see it come to life over the past few months. I brought it into a songwriting class with Tim Stafford last semester and he helped me critique and finish up the lyrics. I’m so grateful for Tim and all the other musicians who contributed and played on the track, Ella Thomas, Will Potts, Gabriel Hebert, and Troy Boone. I couldn’t have done it without them and so many other people being in my corner through this process! I can’t wait for everyone to hear it, and I hope I get to meet you all and play it for you in person at a show pretty soon!”

Have a listen…

The Cards You’ve Been Dealt is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.