The Brothers Young: Virginia’s accomplished bluegrass duo

Blane and Ayden Young, The Brothers Young – photo courtesy of Melissa Young

This profile of rising bluegrass artists The Brothers Young is a contribution from David Woodson. It initially appeared October 31 on his blog, DJ Dave’s Musical Musings, where he keeps up with music and artists in the wider Roanoke, VA region.

Exactly four years ago on October 31, I published a music blog on the Brothers Young. Now with four additional years of musical experience, I am updating info on the outstanding classical bluegrass sibling duo based out of Roanoke, VA.

Earlier this month, I had the opportunity to catch the Brothers Young (TBY) in concert at the Floyd Country Store (FCC). Located in Floyd, VA, this is a venue that regularly features live musical groups, bands, and performers, primarily with the genres of bluegrass, folk, and old-time country music.

Short video of Don Reno cover, Follow the Leader by TBY on 10/19/24. Clip recorded by DJ Dave

Accompanying the Brothers Young on the FCC stage were Steve Farmer on bass and Stefan Kraft playing guitar. These fellows regularly play with TBY at concerts in and around the Virginia locations.

As I watched TBY play their classic bluegrass set, I saw firsthand superb musicianship and professional excellency from the Roanoke musical brothers.

Short video of Osborne Brothers cover, Rocky Top by TBY on 10/19/24. Clip recorded by DJ Dave.

The Brothers Young are 18-year-old Ayden, who plays banjo, while 14-year-old Blane plays mandolin for their group. TBY are also multiple instrumentalist: both are pianists, while Blane is also a drummer.

The musical partnership of The Brothers Young started in August 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, under the direction of their parents Melissa and Chad Young. Obviously, with Ayden and Blane still in their teen years, they have received strong parental support with all aspects of TBY musical endeavors.

Since the group was founded, the fellows have played numerous gigs in and around the Roanoke Valley, as well as many other Blue Ridge Mountain towns in Virginia. The Brothers Young have also performed concerts in North Carolina and Kentucky.

Below are just a few concert venues that TBY has performed since 2020:

MerleFest

Bristol Rhythm & Roots

The Floyd Country Store

Biltmore (Antler Hill Stage)

Woodsong Kids (Lexington, KY)

Rassawek Autumn Festival

WPAQ’s Merry-Go-Round

Virginia Museum of Transportation

Milepost Music – Peaks of Otter

Autumn Leaves Festival

Ayden and Blane also play music monthly at various local Roanoke Valley locations. Melissa Young says her sons “regularly perform at around 20+ Roanoke and Salem retirement communities, partnering with activities directors for those facilities. The residents love the classic bluegrass music, and the boys!”

The Brothers Young have recorded the following music during the past 4 years:

Two singles with award-winning, traditional bluegrass group the Junior Sisk Band.

One track recorded on a gospel bluegrass album, Come Home, by Bent Mountain.

One full-length bluegrass album, B is for Bluegrass.

One Christmas music album, Christmas in the Hills, featuring piano favorites and bluegrass songs.

With the financial help of parents Chad and Melissa Young, Ayden created a home studio where he has recorded, mixed, and mastered two TBY albums (CDs). Ayden says, “It is convenient to have a studio in my own home, and it has helped me to learn more about the recording process.”

Christian faith is important to the Young brothers. Ayden plays banjo for the worship team at Church of the Holy Spirit (CHS), an Anglican parish in southwest Roanoke County. I am a member of the CHS congregation, and I have witnessed the entire Young family serving our church body over the past few years.”

Here is a quote from Ayden on being a Christian and playing music.

“Being a musician, I often have to tell myself that all of the talents and all of the opportunities we’ve had, have come from the Lord, and not from ourselves. Here is a perfect verse that helps me remind myself that all the glory must not go to me, but to God.

‘Not to us, O Lord, not to us but to Your Name be the glory, because of Your steadfast Love and Faithfulness.’ (Psalm 115:1)”

One of the musical their mentors is Bishop Quigg Lawrence, who is senior pastor at Church of the Holy Spirit. Lawrence, who is also a fine singer of traditional bluegrass music, was executive producer and lyrical creator for a gospel bluegrass album released in 2021, Come Home, by Bent Mountain.

I asked Bishop Lawrence to provide comments about his involvement with the boys on spiritual and musical supervision over the past four years.

“What a privilege to watch two boys from Roanoke grow up playing traditional bluegrass. Ayden and Blane are some of the best kids I know. They are humble, hardworking, disciplined, funny, and just likable. I would be happy to call them my sons!”

Lawrence continues…

“When I recorded a bluegrass album in 2020, the boys were on it. Ayden was older, 14 years old, and crushed two banjo songs. Blane was a tender ten and mainly added mando chops. Still, I was amazed at how they both entered the studio and started playing well with pro-players.

I went to Galax and saw them perform in 2021. Their band was #1 in the Youth Band Category. If memory serves me correctly, Ayden placed 2nd in Youth Banjo. This past year, 2024, Ayden placed 3rd in adult banjo, and Blane placed 2nd in youth mandolin. Many full time, well-known pro players never placed that high!”

As I mentioned above, I saw TBY perform in concert recently, and I asked Blane and Ayden to answer this question: Musically, what are attributes that you admire most about your brother? Their responses are below:

Blane: “First off, he is an amazing banjo player! One of the things I love about playing with my brother is that he helps the band start the songs on the right timing. He is a good leader of the band. He encourages me after nobody laughs at my jokes. And mainly I enjoy it because I get to work with my brother.”

Ayden: “My brother has been gifted with nearly perfect rhythm. Whether it’s on the jazz drum kit or the mandolin, he holds down those chops! His ability to improvise and add some taste to the mix we’re going for is unchallenged.

The thing that impresses me the most is the fact that Blane has the perfect people person charisma. He will approach anyone and everyone and be completely interested in the conversation he’s having.”

In addition to TBY playing classic bluegrass, the siblings have also formed a jazz group called 610 Jazz. With this other musical venture, Ayden plays piano while Blane is on a drum kit. Both brothers enjoy the variety of performing jazz as a side project.

For those who are on the social media site Facebook, here is the link for the official Brothers Young page. Another excellent site is their TBY YouTube channel.

As I spoke with Ayden and Blane at a home-schooling event in Roanoke County last Saturday, I asked them what can folks expect from the Brothers Young band in the future?

TBY would like to record a new album of bluegrass in 2025.

The siblings plan of continuing performing classic bluegrass music with as many venues as possible.

Blane and Ayden look forward to sharing their God given talents to everyone who attends one of their concerts.

Play more music with their 610 Jazz group.

The consensus between the Brothers Young on future bluegrass career plans are unclear at this time. Ayden graduated from high school in June. He is now teaching private banjo and piano music lessons, while also playing with other Roanoke area musicians in various recording sessions. Blane just started his 8th grade year with schooling.

Blane and Ayden are exploring various paths they may take in the future with career opportunities. Both fellows are also steadfast with their desire to be guided by God as they finish their teenage years.

Without a doubt, The Brothers Young have grown musically over the past four years, and these guys have matured in positive directions. I am encouraged to see the dedication and loyalty that Ayden and Blane show as they endeavor to hone their craft of playing bluegrass music together.

Obviously, we do not know what the future has in store for the bluegrass teens. I am confident the Brothers Young of Roanoke will continue to be a positive force within the local Southwestern Virginia community. Rock on!