Tennessee Hound Dog video from The Grascals

With a new album just a few weeks away, The Grascals have dropped a music video for the opening track, Tennessee Hound Dog, a staple of The Osborne Brothers for many years.

Written by legendary Nashville songwriters Felice and Boudleaux Bryant, who also gave Sonny and Bobby hits like Rocky Top, Muddy Bottom, and Georgia Pineywoods, the original recording featured Bobby Osborne’s high lead voice at its best.

John Bryan takes it on for The Grascals, a group whose members grew up in thrall to the Osbornes, none less than Jamie Johnson, who says…

“We lost Bobby and Sonny Osborne from this earth in the past few years, and if you follow The Grascals, then you already know how much they meant to us.

While we didn’t get to record a full tribute album, we did make sure and include two of their songs on this new album (Georgia Pineywoods and Tennessee Hound Dog).

Tennessee Hound Dog is very fast paced, with soaring-high challenging vocals, and it has been cut by very few other than Bobby and Sonny. We had fun recording this one and we love performing it live on our shows, for it usually gets folks smiling as we all remember the best, The Osborne Brothers.”

John and Jamie are joined by bandmates Kristin Scott Benson on banjo, Danny Roberts on mandolin, Terry Smith on bass, and Jamie Harper on fiddle. They give it one heck of a ride.

Check it out…

Tennessee Hound Dog is available now as a single from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Pre-orders for the next album, 20 – celebrating the band’s 20th anniversary – are likewise enabled.