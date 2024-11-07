Take It Easy video from Todd Taylor

South Carolina’s Todd Taylor, the banjo man in black, has turned his passion for translating rock music to the five string banjo towards the country rock sound of the 1970s in his latest release. It’s a banjo pickin’ take on The Eagles’ Take It Easy, their very first single from 1972, and one of their more memorable releases.

This song has been recorded bluegrass style many times since then, but this may be the first time as a banjo instrumental. Taylor picks through this song, in the key of G, of course, and turns in a version quite faithful to the original, written by Jackson Browne and Glenn Frey.

Todd even visited Winslow, AZ on Route 66 for the video, which should appeal to both banjo lovers and Eagles fans.

Have a look/listen.

Todd Taylor’s cut of Take It Easy is available now from popular download and streaming services online.

