Suwannee Roots Revival 2024 cancelled

The 2024 Suwannee Roots Revival, a large modern bluegrass and jamgrass festival in Live Oak, FL, has been forced to cancel this weekend’s event, owing to the damage caused by Hurricane Helene in September.

The Suwannee Music Park, which hosts dozens of music festivals and concerts each year, is located just north of Florida’s Big Bend, where the panhandle region of the state begins. That part of Florida, and areas in Georgia just north of Live Oak, suffered very serious damage during the storm. They lost power and cell service, and have many trees to clear before they can again welcome music lovers to the park.

Not only that, but they are along the path of newly-formed Hurricane Milton which is expected to strike the west of Florida by the middle of the week.

The festival posted this statement about the Roots Revival, scheduled to have run October 10-13.

“Because of the short timeline to October 10th, this message relates only to Suwannee Roots Revival 2024 and not to any other events at Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park.

Sadly, due to the severe impact of Hurricane Helene, a Category 4, Suwannee Roots Revival 2024 must be canceled. There are just not enough days between now and the festival date to repair the damage which has left the park with no electricity, no water, little cell service, and with an inestimable number of downed trees and repairs to be made. The safety of all attendees, artists, and staff is our utmost priority. Please stay tuned for further updates regarding refunds for ticket holders. Refunds will be issued automatically at your point of purchase. Please allow 7 to 10 business days to see this reflected on your account.”

Suwannee Music Park also hosts a similar festival in March of the year, called the Suwannee Spring Reunion. Both events are quite popular, and attendees have long praised the atmosphere and the experience of seeing their favorite performers there.

Promoter Beth Judy also shared this yesterday concerning her discouragement about the cancellation, and rather then asking for help at the Park, recommended that friends of the festival donate instead to help others who have lost far more.

“This last week with Hurricane Helene has been quite a journey about priorities, acceptance, and letting go. Maybe I will share more on that and my personal journey later: about my sadness and disappointment in canceling Suwannee Roots Revival, which was to be a tribute to Randy. But my family and I here in South Georgia are good now with power restored last night. But many others are NOT good and can use our assistance. That is why I am posting now.

My friends, Sheila and Andy Steinmann, are spearheading a personal mission to assist our friends and others in need in Western North Carolina (and other places too where needed). They have my personal support, and I can 100% assure you that if you contribute to their fund, it will all be used to give support directly to people in need from this storm disaster. If you are in a position to do so and feel led to contribute, please do. If not, please focus your intentions, prayers, meditation, good vibes, or whatever your personal belief supports to assist in that way. I believe it makes a big difference!

https://gofund.me/7131d73b

They have raised over $5K so far! Let’s help them help as many people as possible!”

Hats off to Beth and all the folks at Suwannee Music Park, and let’s hope they can be spared the worst of Milton when he comes charging ashore.