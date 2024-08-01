String Summit bluegrass concert in northeastern KY

The folks who put on the Little Sandy Shakedown, held each year at the Pump House at The Holler in Greenup County, KY, have announced a new all-bluegrass event called the String Summit. The first running is scheduled for this September 6-7, with an open mic night to launch on Friday September 6, and popular bluegrass acts on Saturday.

Folks in the region are well familiar with the old Pump House, and the music venue operated by Tiffany Corbin located three miles down the road.

Tiffany tells us that while there are usually bluegrass performers on the Little Sandy Shakedown, she has been wanting to offer an all bluegrass concert for people in Greenup and the surrounding area for some time. So she has booked local artists The Leftover, Charlie Woods & Deep Hollow, Dark Moon Hollow, Keith Prater & Lacey Creek, with the Josh Williams Band as a headliner. Josh was raised near this part of Kentucky, and is well liked in the region.

She says that the String Summit will always be focused on traditional bluegrass.

“Carrying on traditional music for the younger crowd is very important, and we have a lot of younger people who come to the Shakedown.”

The Pump House music venue is located at 485 Hensley Hollow Road in Wurtland, KY (41144).

For Tiffany and the people who enjoy the Pump House, it’s “our little piece of Appalachian Heaven!”

Tickets for the String Summit are offered for $40 (both nights), with tent camping for $10, $20 for campers.