Strawberry Hill video from Jason Broyles

Nashville singer/songwriter Jason Broyles has released a music video for a track from his upcoming bluegrass EP, Old Rudy Road, due later this year. He’s been dropping a new single every six weeks, and this one, Strawberry Hill, was actually the first earlier in 2024. Now we have the music video as well.

Jason’s music is based on storytelling, mostly from his own family history, and he excels at spinning these yarns. In Strawberry Hill, he recounts stories his dad had shared with him growing up in Oklahoma, and says that he’s delighted with how the the folks at Ben Oakes Creative portrayed them in the video.

“The music video for Strawberry Hill is as ambitious as the song itself – covering three generations of family history, and it was executed beautifully. The artistic representations throughout are spot on with the conversations I had with my father when he would tell me about the ‘good and evil legends’ of grandfather’s farm, Strawberry Hill. The wild and very true tale of Bonnie & Clyde, portrayed in the film, exemplifies one of those legends, and yet, does not take away from the reverence and pride felt for my family’s legacy.

From beginning to end, the music video invites viewers to join me along my journey of wonder from my dad’s stories growing up on a farm in Northwest Arkansas.”

Strawberry Hill was written by Broyles, along with his producer Matt Griffith. With Shaun Richardson on guitar and mandolin, Mark Fain is on bass, Josh Matheny on reso-guitar, and Tammy King on fiddle.

The song’s easy-going beat perfectly suits the Broyles family lore the song expresses, and the video ties it all together quite nicely.

Strawberry Hill is available now from popular download and streaming services online.