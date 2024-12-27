Stompin’ Ground in Maggie Valley, NC on fire

Popular music venue the Stompin’ Ground dance hall in Maggie Valley, NC caught fire earlier this afternoon, and based on photos from the scene, it appears that extensive damage has occurred.

The venue has hosted plenty of bluegrass and country shows over the years, with Raymond Fairchild appearing there often while he was alive, with The Crowe Brothers.

The Mountaineer in Waynesville is reporting that an eyewitness had seen someone throwing an object into the building just as the flames became visible. This has made locals suspicious as the Heart of the Valley Motel located behind the Stompin’ Grounds burned down the weekend before Christmas. Perhaps an insignificant detail, but the two fires were discovered at or near 2:00 p.m., five days apart.

Both businesses are operated by the Edwards family who opened the Stompin’ Ground in May of 1982. The motel dates back to the 1950s.

The venue billed itself as the Clogging Capitol of the World, and had dancers at most shows. The Stompin’ Ground was a major tourist draw for the region.

We will update as more information is made available.

UPDATE 5:15 p.m.: It now appears that damage was only to the front of the building, which is closed for the winter. A person of interest has been identified by police, and the fire department was able to quickly extinguish the flames.