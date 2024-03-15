Steve Martin and Alison Brown introduce Bluegrass Radio

Today, renowned comedian, actor, and banjo player Steve Martin releases his new single, Bluegrass Radio, with banjo maestro Alison Brown on Compass Records, and we are happy to introduce the song in this detailed interview they did with our very own Terry Herd.

Terry recorded this a few weeks back for his syndicated radio program, Into The Blue, at Compass Studios, and brought along video gear so that we could share it as well here at Bluegrass Today.

They start off with congratulations all around for seeing Steve and Alison’s previous release, Foggy Morning Breaking, reaching #1 on our Weekly Airplay chart, and how much that means to Martin, before the discussion turns to the new single, which we hear in the video.

So… take it away, Terry!

Bluegrass Radio is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.