Stacy Phillips hospitalized after heart attack

Noted northeastern bluegrass musician Stacy Phillips is in hospital in Hartford, CT. He is believed to have suffered a massive heart attack following a gig on Sunday.

What we have learned is that he was found in his car unresponsive, and was taken to the hospital.

Stacy is currently in the ICU at St. Francis Hospital, and doctors are not optimistic for a recovery.

Phillips has been a fixture in the New England bluegrass scene since the 1970s. He is the author of a number of instruction books for both fiddle and dobro, along with several DVDs. Over the years he has taught countless pickers at camps and through private lessons, and has remained an active performer until his heart attack.

He has been featured on dozens of recordings in many styles, and has several projects under his own name.

Let’s hope to hear some good news soon on his condition. We will update with what we learn.