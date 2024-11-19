Spain’s 2024 Al Ras Bluegrass & Old Time Festival

The Al Ras Bluegrass and Old Time Festival 2024 was a powerful celebration of music, community, and culture that took place over four days in various locations across Barcelona. This year’s festival, the 23rd edition, held a special significance, as it not only showcased the folk and bluegrass musicians of Barcelona but also served as a poignant reminder of the shared experiences that connect people across continents.

The festival kicked off on Thursday (11/7) with a performance by the new Barcelona-based bluegrass group, Little Marks. The inaugural concert took place at the Black Lab, a brewery in the Barceloneta neighborhood that has become the home to the regular Barcelona bluegrass jams. As the melodies of Appalachian-inspired tunes filled the air, attendees were reminded of the universal language of music, and its power to unite people from different backgrounds.

Friday’s events at La Sedeta were a testament to this unity. The concert started with Paul van Vlodrop and the Alley Cats. Paul is an esteemed mandolinist from the Netherlands, and a pillar of the European Bluegrass community, and for this concert his backing band, the Alley Cats, was composed of local Barcelona-based musicians: Lluis Gomez on banjo, Maribel Rivero on bass, Oriol Saña on fiddle, and Jorge Rodriguez on guitar. They were followed up by the French bluegrass band, New Blue Quitach, featuring Erick Millet on banjo, ‘Jean Mo’ Lassouque on bass, Benoît Robbe on guitar, and Thierry Lecocq on violin. New Blue Quitach put on a great show, further demonstrating the cross-cultural pollination that makes this festival so unique.

After the show, the musicians went downstairs to the bar, and the members of New Blue Quitach led the jam rendition of Country Roads as it echoed through the La Sedeta cultural center. As the jam played on, conversations among attendees turned to recent events that have affected both Appalachia and Spain. The devastating floods that hit both regions served as a stark reminder of our shared vulnerability to nature’s forces, and the importance of coming together in times of crisis.

Saturday’s festivities, at the Vell Mercat in Mollet, showcased the festival’s commitment to inclusivity and education, among other things. The monthly Slow Jam, led by Joan Manel, got a chance on stage to perform five songs, and once again the imitable Maribel Rivero led the Bluegrass Kids as the opened up the show.

The Sugar Hill Strings made their debut Al Ras performance this year as well. Made up of veteran musicians from Barcelona, some whom have already performed at previous Al Ras Festivals in different groups, the Sugar Hill Strings grew out of an old time jam that Ned Sommerville organizes in Floresta, a quaint town on the outskirts of Barcelona. Along with Ned, David Prat of Prat instruments played banjo, Alex Crighton, a founding member of the legendary Barcelona-based Celtic band, Los Stompers, played mandolin, and the Scottish guitarist Steve Haddow served as principle vocalist. They gave a memorable performances of old time favorites like Red Rocking Chair.

Little Marks gave another great performance. In addition to the band leader, Jordi Marquilles, the group consists of Pepe Fuster on banjo, Cristóbal Torres on guitar, Jordi Riera on bass, and Martí Quevedo on mandolin. Little Marks is a perfect example of how traditional American folk music can be reimagined through a Catalan lens. Jordi’s stage presence, honed during his time with the legendary Catalan folk group, Falsterbo, hooked the audience.

Sunday’s BBQ at El Barn provided a fitting conclusion to the festival. As Blue Quitach played and jams formed around classics like Old Joe Clark and Folsom Prison Blues, the spirit of community was palpable. The inclusion of a French song in the repertoire further emphasized the festival’s international character.

The Al Ras Festival 2024 was more than just a celebration of music; it was a testament to the power of cultural exchange and human connection. In a world often divided by differences, events like this remind us of our shared humanity, and the healing power of coming together through art and empathy. As the final notes faded and goodbyes were said, attendees left with not only memories of beautiful music but also a renewed sense of global community and the knowledge that, whether in the mountains of Appalachia or the streets of Barcelona, we are all connected by the awesome power of mother nature and the melodies that tell our shared stories. I hope you can come join us next year, the first weekend of November!