Sound Biscuit auctioning a Josh Rinkel guitar for ETSU Youth Summer Camp

Sound Biscuit Productions in Sevierville, TN is donating a new, custom Gallagher Josh Rinkel signature guitar, to be auctioned to benefit scholarship opportunities for deserving youngsters to attend the ETSU Bluegrass Summer Camp. ETSU is located in Johnson City, TN and the Camp runs from July 8-12.

The Camp welcomes young pickers aged 11-19 to spend a week on the ETSU campus which houses the school’s Bluegrass, Old-Time, and Roots Music program, where they offer bachelors degrees in the named disciplines. Camp students have the option of staying in supervised student housing, for out of town visitors with meals included, or with a lower rate for local campers. They will study with ETSU faculty and noted bluegrass performers, have instrumental and vocal lessons, and get to visit the ETSU Studio Lab. Bands will be assembled, grouped by ability and experience, which will be coached by faculty members.

Thanks to Sound Biscuit and Gallagher, auction participants have the opportunity to obtain this unique guitar, valued at $5,000, through the auction process, with proceeds donated to provide scholarships for worthy young players who can’t afford the Camp’s $750 registration fee.

A minimum bid of $2,500 is required to get in to the auction, which is open now.

Rinkle, guitarist with The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, made this short video to explain the auction, and show off his personal Gallagher signature guitar.

The guitar up at auction has two custom features, a special inlay in the first two frets that reads “Spirit in the Bluegrass,” and a label that identifies it as being made in support of the ETSU Bluegrass Summer Camp.

Multiple student family discounts are available of 50%. Faculty include Trey Hensley, Kalia Yeagle, Dan Boner, Ben Bateson, Angelica Branum, and Jeremy Fritts, with more to be announced.

Full auction details an be found on the Sound Biscuit web site.