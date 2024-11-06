Something He Can Handle – Michael Prewitt

Though Michael Prewitt has become primarily known over the last few years as a hard hitting traditional bluegrass mandolinist, his latest release, Something He Can Handle, shows us an entirely different side of his artistry. With seven of the ten tracks penned by Prewitt, this album is filled with familiar, evocative themes of leaving home, the ups and downs and love, and feelings of sheer loneliness.

The opening track, Dark Clouds on the Cumberland, tells the story of a man that was raised by a father working in the coal mines. Written by Will Sears, this track does not only a wonderful job of telling a compelling story, it also introduces us to the album’s core cast. Along with Prewitt on mandolin, guitar, and vocals, this ensemble consists of Aaron Bibelhauser on guitar, dobro and harmony vocals, Jeff Guernsey on fiddle, Brady Wallen on banjo and guitar, and Dan Eubanks on bass.

Son of 2 a.m. is the first of Michael’s originals to be featured. It’s a song that fully encapsulates the feelings of loneliness and mental survival. Like all of the original pieces, Prewitt does a remarkable job portraying the story’s central character and the reality they’re facing.

A whimsical swing piece, Put The Bottle Down is about the pitfalls of alcoholism. The instrumentalism on this track really shines with Dan Eubanks particularly standing out on his bass solo.

The true highlights of this release are the tracks that feature only Michael’s voice and a guitar or two. Winnipeg is a brilliant example of this. Written about the turn of the century Bonanza Farms in the Red River Valley, this piece has a feel that’s reminiscent of Norman Blake’s early recordings. Boulevard of Regret is also an excellent example of this style of accompaniment. With a flavor akin to Willie Nelson, this song serves as a metaphor for one’s shortcomings and regrets.

Just the Other Side of Nowhere comes from the pen of Kris Kristofferson. With just mandolin and guitar providing instrumental backing, Prewitt does a stellar job of delivering this narrative about longing to be somewhere where you don’t feel lonely.

Something He Can Handle is a brilliant effort. Along with being a first rate musician, Michael Prewitt is a phenomenal lyricist and interpreter of songs written by others. This is an album that will especially appeal to those who love the elegant work of singer/songwriters. It’s a project that holds great depth and leaves us wanting more in the best way possible.