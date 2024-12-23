Silent Night from Jim Hurst

Posted on by John Lawless

Veteran guitarist, vocalist, and solo artist Jim Hurst has released a music video as his 2024 offering for the Christmas season.

It’s a lovely treatment of the classic hymn, Silent Night, which he recorded with his Gallagher Jim Hurst Signature Series model #1, the rosewood companion to his road axe, the mahogany #2. Jim sings it in a straightforward fashion with his rich baritone.

Hurst isn’t offering the track for sale, just sharing the lovely audio he tracked at Tim Carter’s TreeHouse Studios as a gift to all in this video with a virtual fireplace and a variety of Christmas images.

Enjoy…

