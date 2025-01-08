Short Life of Trouble available online

The short film treatment of the life of legendary old time fiddler G.B. Grayson, Short Life of Trouble: The Legend of G.B. Grayson, has been made available to the public for online viewing.

The 2020 project, directed by Kelley St. Germain, follows the life of Gilliam Banmon Grayson, who lived from 1887-1930, from his youth in eastern Kentucky until his death in an auto accident in his early 40s. He didn’t achieve notoriety until shortly before he died, but a number of the songs he is credited with writing have become staples in old time and bluegrass music.

Though some may have been based on exiting folks songs, he is believed to have been responsible for or popularizing classics like Tom Dooley, Train 45, Handsome Molly, Short Life of Trouble, Going Down the Lee Highway, Omie Wise, Rose Conley, Banks of the Ohio, and Little Maggie.

St. Germain has placed the full 39 minute documentary on YouTube, where it can be viewed at no charge.

Short Life of Trouble won a number of film festival awards for its coverage of Grayson’s music and its impact, in interviews filmed with Ketch Secor, John McCutcheon, Ralph Stanley II, Kody Norris, Josh Beckworth, and a number of Grayson’s grandchildren.

To view, visit YouTube, or simply watch below.

Thanks Kelley!