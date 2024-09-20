Seven Weeks in County video from Billy Strings

Billy Strings has released a tasty music video for his latest single, Seven Weeks in County, which is produced as a note perfect homage to the spaghetti westerns of the 1960s. From the on-screen text in the opening, to the Italian credits and the theme music, it screams Clint Eastwood and Sergio Leone.

Once the song kicks off, we are treated to a bit of crisp original bluegrass, written by Billy with Aaron Allen, that should meet the approval of even the most determined anti-Strings traditionalist. It’s a fine song, with a decidedly western theme, about a man locked up in a small town jail, who recognizes that he alone is responsible for all the trouble he’s in.

The video expands on this notion by including a plot where the jailed hero makes his escape from the noose at the hands of the black-hatted outlaw, introduced earlier as a certain troublemaker. In the end, everything turns out in a family way with all but the evil sheriff and his men living happily ever after.

Anyone who appreciated those early European films when Eastwood was a strapping young lad will recognize the many tropes so expertly exploited by director Bryan Schlam in this video, truthfully more of a short film, running six and a half minutes in length.

Of course the song stands strongly on its own as a clever grasser, but do take the time to enjoy this skillful music video for Seven Weeks in County. Our Mr. Strings shows himself to be a respectable actor, as well as a balladeer and guitar slinger.

As ever, Billy plays guitar and sings, with support from his touring bandmates Billy Failing on banjo, Alex Hargreaves on fiddle, Jarrod Walker on mandocello, and Royal Masat on bass. Guest drums and percussion come courtesy of Jon Brion.

Check it out…

Seven Weeks in County is available now from popular download and streaming services online. It will be included on the next Billy Strings album, Highway Prayers, set for release on September 27. Pre-orders are enabled online for both vinyl and CDs.